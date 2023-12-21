COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 32,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

