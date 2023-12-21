Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

