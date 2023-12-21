CRA Financial Services LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJUL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,759,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,609.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 99,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 93.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.6 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

