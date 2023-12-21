CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

