CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

