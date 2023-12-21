CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 405 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.