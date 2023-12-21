CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.