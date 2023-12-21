Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $12.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00024520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00019824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005573 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

