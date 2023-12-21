CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

CS Disco Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.23. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $11,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

