CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $20.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jonestrading cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTO

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -353.49%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

