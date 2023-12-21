CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $20.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jonestrading cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -353.49%.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
