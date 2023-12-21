Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
