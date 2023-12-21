CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,132. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.