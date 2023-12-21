Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 256,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,587,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

