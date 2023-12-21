Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 293,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,359. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

