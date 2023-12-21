Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $228.59 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

