Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

DHR opened at $226.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.19. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

