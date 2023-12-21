Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 5.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $228.59 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day moving average of $233.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

