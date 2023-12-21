Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $15 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 6.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

