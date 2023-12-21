Dash Acquisitions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 4.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $199,477,460. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $258.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.