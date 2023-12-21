David Ross Parkinson Buys 9,223 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) CEO David Ross Parkinson bought 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,212.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,675 shares in the company, valued at $151,052.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.45.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EPIX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
