DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
DTEA opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
