Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.38.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock opened at $700.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $723.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

