Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Dewhurst Group Price Performance
Dewhurst Group stock opened at GBX 789 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 857.17. The firm has a market cap of £26.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,234.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Dewhurst Group has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($8.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,372.79 ($17.36).
Dewhurst Group Company Profile
