Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dewhurst Group stock opened at GBX 789 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 857.17. The firm has a market cap of £26.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,234.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Dewhurst Group has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($8.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,372.79 ($17.36).

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

