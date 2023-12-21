Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Acquired by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,847 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 56.0% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.35% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $169,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSU. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 331.9% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

