Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $58.53

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.53, but opened at $56.99. Disc Medicine shares last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 12,701 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

