DnB Asset Management AS Buys 13,122 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in KLA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 18,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,425,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $563.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.11 and its 200 day moving average is $492.42. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $593.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

