DnB Asset Management AS Buys 156,182 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 156,182 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

