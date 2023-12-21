DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

