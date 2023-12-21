DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.19 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average of $181.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

