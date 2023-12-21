DnB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Progressive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.