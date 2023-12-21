Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 24,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $1,285,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,934,731.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.