Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 6.3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 303,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 156,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.