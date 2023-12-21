Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $536.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 179.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

