eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $648.12 million and $10.27 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,823.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00529080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00113314 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,584,517,173,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

