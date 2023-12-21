Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
