Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
