Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

