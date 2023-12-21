Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

