Emerald Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.90 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.