Emerald Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.90 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

