Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

