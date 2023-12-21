Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $76.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

