Emerald Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

