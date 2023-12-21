Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

