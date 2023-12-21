Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) rose 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.15. Approximately 167,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 342,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.67.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 271.16% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.