Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.31 and last traded at $133.82. 1,691,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,347,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,569,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.