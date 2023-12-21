EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.