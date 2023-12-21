Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $8.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research firms have commented on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

