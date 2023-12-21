Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

