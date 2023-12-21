Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.