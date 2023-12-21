F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises 10.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of F5 worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,083,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $352,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $176.87 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Report on F5

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total value of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.